List: New Michelin star restaurants in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The stars are back!

Michelin updated its California guide after taking a year off due to the global pandemic.

It’s clear that Michelin Guides know — food is really really good in the Bay Area.

There are five new two star restaurants and 22 new one star restaurants across the state of California.

Both of the new two star spots and nine of the one star restaurants are right here in the Bay Area.

Below you can find the full list of of Michelin stars in Northern California

Three stars

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Benu, San Francisco

The French Laundry, Yountville

Manresa, Los Gatos

Quince, San Francisco

SingleThread, Healdsburg

Two stars

Acquerello, San Francisco

Birdsong, San Francisco (NEW)

Californios, San Francisco

Campton Place, San Francisco

Coi, San Francisco

Commis, Oakland

Harbor House, Elk (NEW)

Lazy Bear, San Francisco

Saison, San Francisco

One star

Adega, San Jose (NEW)

AL’s Place, San Francisco

Angler, San Francisco

Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford

Aubergine, Carmel-by-the-Sea

Avery, San Francisco (NEW)

Barndiva, Healdsburg (NEW)

Chez TJ, Mountain View

Gary Danko, San Francisco

Ju-Ni, San Francisco

Kin Khao, San Francisco

Marlena, San Francisco (NEW)

Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Mourad, San Francisco

Niku Steakhouse, San Francisco (NEW)

O’ by Claude Le Tohic, San Francisco (NEW)

Omakase, San Francisco

Plumed Horse, Saratoga

The Progress, San Francisco

Protégé, Palo Alto

Rasa, Burlingame

Selby’s, Atherton (NEW)

The Shota, San Francisco (NEW)

Sons & Daughters, San Francisco

Sorrel, San Francisco

SPQR, San Francisco

Spruce, San Francisco

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Sushi Shin, Redwood City (NEW)

Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo

The Village Pub, Woodside

Wako, San Francisco

Wakuriya, San Mateo

Bon appétit!