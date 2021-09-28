List: New Michelin star restaurants in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The stars are back!
Michelin updated its California guide after taking a year off due to the global pandemic.
It’s clear that Michelin Guides know — food is really really good in the Bay Area.
There are five new two star restaurants and 22 new one star restaurants across the state of California.
Both of the new two star spots and nine of the one star restaurants are right here in the Bay Area.
Below you can find the full list of of Michelin stars in Northern California
Three stars
- Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
- Benu, San Francisco
- The French Laundry, Yountville
- Manresa, Los Gatos
- Quince, San Francisco
- SingleThread, Healdsburg
Two stars
- Acquerello, San Francisco
- Birdsong, San Francisco (NEW)
- Californios, San Francisco
- Campton Place, San Francisco
- Coi, San Francisco
- Commis, Oakland
- Harbor House, Elk (NEW)
- Lazy Bear, San Francisco
- Saison, San Francisco
One star
- Adega, San Jose (NEW)
- AL’s Place, San Francisco
- Angler, San Francisco
- Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford
- Aubergine, Carmel-by-the-Sea
- Avery, San Francisco (NEW)
- Barndiva, Healdsburg (NEW)
- Chez TJ, Mountain View
- Gary Danko, San Francisco
- Ju-Ni, San Francisco
- Kin Khao, San Francisco
- Marlena, San Francisco (NEW)
- Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco
- Mourad, San Francisco
- Niku Steakhouse, San Francisco (NEW)
- O’ by Claude Le Tohic, San Francisco (NEW)
- Omakase, San Francisco
- Plumed Horse, Saratoga
- The Progress, San Francisco
- Protégé, Palo Alto
- Rasa, Burlingame
- Selby’s, Atherton (NEW)
- The Shota, San Francisco (NEW)
- Sons & Daughters, San Francisco
- Sorrel, San Francisco
- SPQR, San Francisco
- Spruce, San Francisco
- State Bird Provisions, San Francisco
- Sushi Shin, Redwood City (NEW)
- Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo
- The Village Pub, Woodside
- Wako, San Francisco
- Wakuriya, San Mateo
Bon appétit!