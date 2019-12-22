List of Hanukkah events throughout the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — ‘Tis the season.

Hanukkah is celebrated this year from Sunday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 30.

The eight-day Jewish festival commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem at the time of the Maccabean Revolt against the Seleucid Empire.

If you’re looking for places to enjoy public menorah lighting in the Bay Area, KRON4’s got you covered.

Below is a list of Hanukkah events and parties in the Bay Area:

SAN FRANCISCO

Bill Graham Menorah Project

Giant menorah lit every day in Union Square from through Dec. 29. The event kicks off with Bill Graham Menorah Day on Dec. 22, with kids crafts at 2 p.m. It will include Jerry’s Kosher Deli, special guests, dignitaries and lighting at 4:30 p.m.

Hanukkah Party at Ghirardelli Square Menorah lighting, Hanukkah crafts, dreidels, Harvey’s Donuts and more on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 3 – 6 p.m. RSVP requested

Hanukkah at Pier Copper-sculpted, 9-foot-tall menorah with colored-glass insets will be lit every day at sundown from Dec. 22-29.

JCCSF Daily Lighting At 4:30 p.m. starting on the second night, story and crafts for kids and music by Jonathan Bayer from Dec. 23-29 at JCCSF, 3200 California St.

EAST BAY

Celebration For Young Kids Jewish Gateways event with songs, dancing, stories, menorah lighting and treats. With musician Joel Siegel. Dec. 22 at Albany Community Center, 1249 Marin Ave., Albany. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. $5-$12

Chanukah Wonderland

Chabad of El Cerrito family festival with virtual reality game, build-a-menorah workshop, crafts and games. Dec. 22 at Albany Veterans Memorial Hall, 1325 Portland Ave., Albany. 3-6 p.m. $7.50 until Dec. 19. $15 at door.

Hanukkah festival

Menorah lighting, virtual reality Hanukkah experience, gelt drop, latkes and doughnuts, arts and crafts, and mini-golf. Dec. 22 at Courthouse Square, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City. 4 p.m. children’s activities. 4:30 p.m. lighting.

Chabad of Contra Costa

Live music, bubble show, latkes, face painting, gelt and crafts. At Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. Also Dec. 29 with latkes, doughnuts and music. At Alamo Plaza, Alamo. 5-6 p.m.

“Celebration on the Lake”

Chabad of Oakland event includes latkes, coffee, dreidels, jelly doughnuts, gelt, crafts and games. Dec. 22 at Lake Merritt Amphitheater, between 12th Street and First Avenue, Oakland. 4:30 p.m.

Menorah lighting, Alameda

Hanukkah and klezmer music, kids’ crafts activities, latkes, jelly doughnuts and bagels. Temple Israel of Alameda. Dec. 23 at 523 South Shore Center, Alameda. 5-8 p.m.

Chabad of Oakland

Event in Piedmont includes latkes, doughnuts, hot drinks, dreidels and music. Dec. 23 at Piedmont Park, Highland at Magnolia avenues. 6 p.m.

Main Street Martinez

A community lighting with Congregation B’nai Shalom of Walnut Creek. With food and music. Dec. 23 outside Starbucks at 700 Main St., Martinez. 6-7 p.m.

“Menorah on Main”

Car menorah parade and lighting, performance by Aaron Impossible, live music by Gabriel Guevara, children’s performance, latkes, gelt and more. Sunday, Dec. 22 at Andrews Park, Vacaville. 4-7 p.m.

Menorah lighting, Travis Air Force Base

Live music, dancing, greetings by base officials and wing commander, hot drinks, holiday food. Monday, Dec. 23 at Travis Air Force Base, at the corner of Skymaster Drive and Travis Ave. 5 p.m. Special permit entry must be requested. (707) 424-1028

“Chanukah on Ice”

Chabad of Contra Costa lighting includes ice skating, live music and kosher Chinese food concession stand. Dec. 24 at Civic Park Ice Rink, 1375 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek. 7:15 p.m. $18, free for non-skaters.

Jelly Belly Menorah

Three-hour festival for kids with food and live entertainment concludes with the lighting of a giant, candy-filled menorah. Held in conjunction with Chabad of Solano County. Dec. 29 at Jelly Belly Visitor Center, One Jelly Belly Lane, Fairfield. 4-7 p.m.

NORTH BAY

Sonoma County Chabad

First-night lighting with live music, kosher concessions, prizes, latkes and dreidels. Dec. 22 at Montgomery Village, Santa Rosa. 4 p.m. Also Dec. 24 party featuring latkes at Sonoma County Chabad, 2461 Summerfield Road, Santa Rosa. 5 p.m. $5-$15. Also Dec. 25 event at Sonoma Valley Inn, 550 Second St. West, Sonoma. 5 p.m. $10. Kids Also Dec. 29 at Oakville Grocery, 124 W. Matheson St., Healdsburg. 5 p.m.

“Chanukah at the River”

Chabad of Petaluma lights a 9-foot menorah. With gelt drop, fire juggling, latkes and doughnuts. Dec. 22 at Water Street Promenade, 100 Petaluma Blvd. North. 4:30-6 p.m. Free with RSVP.

“Grand Menorah Lighting”

City of Napa Hanukkah celebration. Dec. 22 at Veterans Memorial Park, Napa. 5 p.m.

Chabad of Novato

First-night lighting includes doughnuts, latkes, crafts, music and a gelt drop from a fire truck. Dec. 22 on the lawn at Novato City Hall, 901 Sherman Ave. 5 p.m. tinyurl.com/gelt-drop. Also Dec. 24 party and Chinese dinner includes a lighting, game show, buffet, latkes, doughnuts and dreidel game at Chabad of Novato, 7430 Redwood Blvd., Suite D. 6:30 p.m.

“Pop-Up Jewish Marin”

Osher Marin JCC event includes a lighting, a glow-in-the-dark play structure, story time, Lego dreidel-making, face painting, music by Ellis Island and doughnuts. Dec. 23 at Marin Country Mart, 2257 Larkspur Landing Circle, Larkspur. 3-6 p.m.

Menorah lighting, Tiburon

Last night of Hanukkah includes lighting, holiday treats and music. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Downtown Tiburon Sculpture Fountain, Main Street and Tiburon Boulevard. 5-6 p.m.

PENINSULA AND SOUTH BAY

Festival of Lights celebration

A 6-foot-tall menorah will be lit daily during Hanukkah, Dec. 22-29. A party on Dec. 24 will include latkes, music and songs. At Stanford Hospital Atrium, 300 Pasteur Drive. All events at 4 p.m.

Menorah of Warmth

Chabad of Fremont event includes raffles, hot drinks, crafts and doughnuts. Scarf and coat donations welcomed. Dec. 22 at Fremont City Hall, 3300 Capitol Ave. 4-6 p.m.

Chabad of Sunnyvale

Event includes latkes, jelly doughnuts, arts and crafts, dreidels, live music, candle dipping and a virtual-reality Hanukkah experience. Dec. 22 at Zanotto’s Family Market, 1356 South Mary Ave., Sunnyvale. 4:30-6 p.m.

Lights on Ice

North Peninsula Chabad event includes ice-sculpture menorah, imported snow, jelly doughnuts, latkes, children’s activities, a dreidel mascot for photo ops and the Saul Kaye Band. Dec. 22 in Burlingame; RSVP for location. 5-6 p.m.

Chanukah Train

After the Chabad by the Sea menorah is lit, ride the Roaring Camp train through the streets of Santa Cruz while listening to stories and enjoying kosher refreshments. Dec. 26 at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St. 5:15 p.m. $25-$31.

Stanford Shopping Center

Oshman Family JCC final-night lighting for families includes musical performance by Noa Levy. Dec. 29 at Stanford Shopping Center, Palo Alto. 5-6 p.m.