Bay Area

List of homes in Paradise destroyed, damaged by Camp Fire

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 07:27 PM PST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 09:58 AM PST

PARADISE (KRON) - While crews are aggressively battling the Camp Fire in Butte County, evacuees wonder if their homes are still standing.

The town of Paradise compiled a list of structures that were either destroyed or damaged in the fire, KRCR reports.

The rolling list contains preliminary information on the homes that have been counted so far. 

The Paradise community should note that the list may not be 100 percent accurate, but officials wanted to release the information as it became available. 

The list can be found here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App