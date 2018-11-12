List of homes in Paradise destroyed, damaged by Camp Fire
PARADISE (KRON) - While crews are aggressively battling the Camp Fire in Butte County, evacuees wonder if their homes are still standing.
The town of Paradise compiled a list of structures that were either destroyed or damaged in the fire, KRCR reports.
The rolling list contains preliminary information on the homes that have been counted so far.
The Paradise community should note that the list may not be 100 percent accurate, but officials wanted to release the information as it became available.
The list can be found here.
