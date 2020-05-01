List of outdoor activities now allowed throughout the Bay Area

A young girl walk with her elderly grandparent along a tree lined avenue in Rome, Italy, Thursday March 5, 2020, after the Italian government closed all schools to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Some of the most vulnerable people, grandparents, have been forced to face possible virus infection as they look after young family members in playgrounds and parks in the city.(AP Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties was officially released Wednesday, revealing that some coronavirus restrictions will be eased.

The new order goes into effect May 4 and lasts through May 31 for everyone living or working in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley.

Outdoor recreation allowed

State health officials say it is OK to go outside for a walk, to exercise and to participate in healthy activities as long as you maintain a safe physical distance of six feet. It’s also important to gather only with those in your household.

Athletics

Badminton (singles)

Throwing a baseball/softball

BMX biking

Canoeing (singles)

Crabbing

Cycling

Exploring Rock Pools

Gardening (not in groups)

Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)

Horse Riding (singles)

Jogging and running

Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing

Meditation

Outdoor Photography

Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

Quad Biking

Rock Climbing

Roller Skating and Roller Blading

Rowing (singles)

Scootering (not in groups)

Skateboarding (not in groups)

Soft Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

Table Tennis (singles)

Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)

Trail Running

Trampolining

Tree Climbing

Volleyball (singles)

Walk the dog

Wash the car

Watch the sunrise or sunset

Yoga

Can I hike or visit my local park?

Californians can walk, run, hike and bike in their local neighborhoods as long as they continue to practice social distancing of 6 feet. Make sure you are avoiding crowded trails & parking lots.

State Parks, campgrounds, museums, and visitor centers have been closed to help slow the spread of the virus. A list of all closures can be found here.

In addition to outdoor activities, there is some confusion about what is open and what remains closed.

Refer to the list below until further notice.

What’s open?

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

What’s closed?

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

Hair and nail salons

This list will be updated if changes are made.