List of outdoor activities now allowed throughout the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A new shelter-in-place order for six Bay Area counties was officially released Wednesday, revealing that some coronavirus restrictions will be eased.
The new order goes into effect May 4 and lasts through May 31 for everyone living or working in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley.
Outdoor recreation allowed
State health officials say it is OK to go outside for a walk, to exercise and to participate in healthy activities as long as you maintain a safe physical distance of six feet. It’s also important to gather only with those in your household.
- Athletics
- Badminton (singles)
- Throwing a baseball/softball
- BMX biking
- Canoeing (singles)
- Crabbing
- Cycling
- Exploring Rock Pools
- Gardening (not in groups)
- Golf (singles, walking – no cart)
- Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)
- Horse Riding (singles)
- Jogging and running
- Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing
- Meditation
- Outdoor Photography
- Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)
- Quad Biking
- Rock Climbing
- Roller Skating and Roller Blading
- Rowing (singles)
- Scootering (not in groups)
- Skateboarding (not in groups)
- Soft Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)
- Table Tennis (singles)
- Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)
- Trail Running
- Trampolining
- Tree Climbing
- Volleyball (singles)
- Walk the dog
- Wash the car
- Watch the sunrise or sunset
- Yoga
Can I hike or visit my local park?
Californians can walk, run, hike and bike in their local neighborhoods as long as they continue to practice social distancing of 6 feet. Make sure you are avoiding crowded trails & parking lots.
State Parks, campgrounds, museums, and visitor centers have been closed to help slow the spread of the virus. A list of all closures can be found here.
In addition to outdoor activities, there is some confusion about what is open and what remains closed.
Refer to the list below until further notice.
What’s open?
- Gas stations
- Pharmacies
- Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants
- Banks
- Laundromats/laundry services
- Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.
What’s closed?
- Dine-in restaurants
- Bars and nightclubs
- Entertainment venues
- Gyms and fitness studios
- Public events and gatherings
- Convention Centers
- Hair and nail salons
This list will be updated if changes are made.