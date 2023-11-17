(KRON) — Thousands of runners are set to pack the streets for the Berkeley Half Marathon on Sunday. The City of Berkeley has announced a number of road closures — some of which begin as early as Saturday morning.

The first road closure will happen at 7 a.m. Saturday on Allston Street from MLK Jr. Way to Milvia Street. Road closures also include the Highway 80 eastbound off-ramp exit to University Avenue.

A map of the road closures can be viewed below.

City of Berkeley

All races will begin on Milvia Street and Kittredge Street — half marathon at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K/10K at 8:30 a.m. The post-race awards ceremony will be at Civic Center Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The closest BART station from the race start line is Downtown Berkeley, approximately a five-minute walk. City officials encourage drivers to pay attention to “no parking” signs to avoid getting a ticket or getting their car towed.

All roads are expected to fully reopen by 5 p.m. Sunday. For the full, detailed list of all road closures this weekend, click here.