List: Roads, parks close as heavy rain, winds pound Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A running list of weather-related closures in and around the Bay Area due to ongoing rain and heavy winds:

Road Closures

State Highway 1 will close tonight at 5 p.m. until Thursday along the Big Sur coastline between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County

Park Closures

Some East Bay Regional Park District parks have also closed for public safety from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Friday.

Some @EBRPD parks will close for the public's safety associated with forecasted Bay Area weather event. Closures from 8AM Wednesday to 8AM Friday. Check https://t.co/MZpUYqjOCJ for full list of closures. pic.twitter.com/X83FLLjPyh — East Bay Regional Park District Police Department (@RegionalParksPD) January 27, 2021

The following list of Ridgeline parks are closed: