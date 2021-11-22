List: San Jose community groups providing food ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Ahead of Thanksgiving this week, several community organizations and nonprofits throughout San Jose are providing food and necessities for those who need them.
Below is a list of some of resources this week in San Jose:
Monday 11/22
–Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church
Free hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca
–Martha’s Kitchen
Serving free lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: 311 Willow Street, San Jose, Ca
Tuesday 11/23
–Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church
Hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca
–Martha’s Kitchen
Dinner served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Groceries (Tuesday only) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: 311 Willow Street, San Jose, Ca
-Cathedral of Faith
Food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Must bring a drivers license or California I.D. and current PG&E bill. Telephone bill, cell phone bill, or water bill with correct name and address on it.
Location: 2315 Canoas Garden Ave, San Jose, Ca
–Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church
Free food market from 5 pm to 7 p.m.
Location: 2165 Lucretia Ave, San Jose, Ca
–Goodwill Industries
Hot meals served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: 1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, Ca
Wednesday 11/24
–Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church
Free hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca
-Martha’s Kitchen
Dinner served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 311 Willow Street, San Jose, Ca
-Cathedral of Faith
Food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Must bring a drivers license or California I.D. and current PG&E bill. Telephone bill, cell phone bill, or water bill with correct name and address on it.
Location: 2315 Canoas Garden Ave, San Jose, Ca
-St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Food distribution from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: 4600 Hyland Avenue, San Jose, Ca
-Goodwill Industries
Hot meals served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: 1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, Ca
Thursday 11/25 (Thanksgiving Day)
–Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church
Free Thanksgiving to-go meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca
–Goodwill Industries
Free Thanksgiving to-go meals from 3 p.m. to 4 :30 p.m.
Location: 1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, Ca
Friday 11/26
–Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church
Free hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca