List: San Jose community groups providing food ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Ahead of Thanksgiving this week, several community organizations and nonprofits throughout San Jose are providing food and necessities for those who need them. 

Below is a list of some of resources this week in San Jose:

Monday 11/22

Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

Free hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca  

Martha’s Kitchen 

Serving free lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. 

Location: 311 Willow Street, San Jose, Ca

Tuesday 11/23

Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

Hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca  

Martha’s Kitchen 

Dinner served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Groceries (Tuesday only) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Location: 311 Willow Street, San Jose, Ca

-Cathedral of Faith 

Food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Must bring a drivers license or California I.D. and current PG&E bill. Telephone bill, cell phone bill, or water bill with correct name and address on it.

Location: 2315 Canoas Garden Ave, San Jose, Ca

Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church 

Free food market from 5 pm to 7 p.m. 

Location: 2165 Lucretia Ave, San Jose, Ca 

Goodwill Industries

Hot meals served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: 1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, Ca

Wednesday 11/24 

Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

Free hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca  

-Martha’s Kitchen 

Dinner served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Location: 311 Willow Street, San Jose, Ca

-Cathedral of Faith 

Food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Must bring a drivers license or California I.D. and current PG&E bill. Telephone bill, cell phone bill, or water bill with correct name and address on it.

Location: 2315 Canoas Garden Ave, San Jose, Ca

-St. John Vianney Catholic Church 

Food distribution from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Location: 4600 Hyland Avenue, San Jose, Ca

-Goodwill Industries

Hot meals served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: 1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, Ca

Thursday 11/25 (Thanksgiving Day)

Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

Free Thanksgiving to-go meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca  

Goodwill Industries 

Free Thanksgiving to-go meals from 3 p.m. to 4 :30 p.m.

Location: 1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, Ca

Friday 11/26 

Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

Free hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca  

