List: San Jose community groups providing food ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Ahead of Thanksgiving this week, several community organizations and nonprofits throughout San Jose are providing food and necessities for those who need them.

Below is a list of some of resources this week in San Jose:

Monday 11/22

–Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

Free hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca

–Martha’s Kitchen

Serving free lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 311 Willow Street, San Jose, Ca

Tuesday 11/23

–Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

Hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca

–Martha’s Kitchen

Dinner served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Groceries (Tuesday only) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 311 Willow Street, San Jose, Ca

-Cathedral of Faith

Food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Must bring a drivers license or California I.D. and current PG&E bill. Telephone bill, cell phone bill, or water bill with correct name and address on it.

Location: 2315 Canoas Garden Ave, San Jose, Ca

–Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church

Free food market from 5 pm to 7 p.m.

Location: 2165 Lucretia Ave, San Jose, Ca

–Goodwill Industries

Hot meals served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: 1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, Ca

Wednesday 11/24

–Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

Free hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca

-Martha’s Kitchen

Dinner served from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 311 Willow Street, San Jose, Ca

-Cathedral of Faith

Food distribution from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Must bring a drivers license or California I.D. and current PG&E bill. Telephone bill, cell phone bill, or water bill with correct name and address on it.

Location: 2315 Canoas Garden Ave, San Jose, Ca

-St. John Vianney Catholic Church

Food distribution from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 4600 Hyland Avenue, San Jose, Ca

-Goodwill Industries

Hot meals served from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: 1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, Ca

Thursday 11/25 (Thanksgiving Day)

–Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

Free Thanksgiving to-go meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca

–Goodwill Industries

Free Thanksgiving to-go meals from 3 p.m. to 4 :30 p.m.

Location: 1080 North 7th Street, San Jose, Ca

Friday 11/26

–Vietnamese Seventh Day Adventist Church

Free hot meals from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 1066 South 2nd Street, San Jose, Ca