LIST: Santa Rosa traffic signals shut off by PG&E

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The PG&E power shutoff is impacting some traffic signals in Santa Rosa.

The city said many intersections in east Santa Rosa are without power, and drivers should try staying off the road for now. Traffic signals without power should be treated as a 4-way stop.

Plan your route: The following intersections are likely to be shut off on Tuesday, according to the city.

Summerfield Road / Montgomery Drive

Montgomery Drive / Mission Boulevard

Mission Boulevard / Quigg Drive

Fountaingrove Parkway / Brush Creek Road

Hidden Valley / Chanate

Mission Boulevard / Montecito Boulevard

Montecito Boulevard / Middle Rincon Road

Montecito Boulevard / St Mary Drive

Montecito Boulevard / Maria Carrillo High School

Montecito Bulaevard / Calistoga Road

Calistoga Road / DuPont Drive

Hidden Valley Drive / Chanate Road

Farmers Lane / Fourth Street

Rogers Way / Fourth Street

Highway 12 / Oakmont Drive

Highway 12 / Melita Road

Highway 12 / Los Alamos Road

Highway 12 / Mountain Hawk Drive

PG&E planned the Public Safety Power Shutoff from Monday night to Wednesday as a precaution while wildfires spread in the area. In Fresno County, crews are battling the Creek Fire which burned through 135,000 acres by Tuesday morning.

