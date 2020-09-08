LIST: Santa Rosa traffic signals shut off by PG&E

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The PG&E power shutoff is impacting some traffic signals in Santa Rosa.
The city said many intersections in east Santa Rosa are without power, and drivers should try staying off the road for now. Traffic signals without power should be treated as a 4-way stop.
Plan your route: The following intersections are likely to be shut off on Tuesday, according to the city.
- Summerfield Road / Montgomery Drive
- Montgomery Drive / Mission Boulevard
- Mission Boulevard / Quigg Drive
- Fountaingrove Parkway / Brush Creek Road
- Hidden Valley / Chanate
- Mission Boulevard / Montecito Boulevard
- Montecito Boulevard / Middle Rincon Road
- Montecito Boulevard / St Mary Drive
- Montecito Boulevard / Maria Carrillo High School
- Montecito Bulaevard / Calistoga Road
- Calistoga Road / DuPont Drive
- Hidden Valley Drive / Chanate Road
- Farmers Lane / Fourth Street
- Rogers Way / Fourth Street
- Highway 12 / Oakmont Drive
- Highway 12 / Melita Road
- Highway 12 / Los Alamos Road
- Highway 12 / Mountain Hawk Drive
PG&E planned the Public Safety Power Shutoff from Monday night to Wednesday as a precaution while wildfires spread in the area. In Fresno County, crews are battling the Creek Fire which burned through 135,000 acres by Tuesday morning.
