LIST: School closures in Bay Area for Monday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – School districts across the Bay Area are preparing for closures on Monday, Oct. 28.

High winds, smoke, power shutoffs, and evacuations in nearby areas have impacted the decision to close campuses.

The Kincade Fire has burned more than 25,000 acres and destroyed at least 49 structures.

At this time, fire crews have 10-percent contained.

Another round of PG&E shutoffs is also expected to begin Saturday afternoon impacting about 940,000 customers.

Here is a list of school closures for Monday:

All schools in: Alexander Valley School District Bennett Valley School District Forestville Shcool District Geyserville Unified School District Harmony School District Healdsburg Unified School District Mark West Union School District Monte Rio Union School District Novato Unified School District Oak Grove Union School District Piner-Olivet Union School District Rincon Valley Unified School District Roseland School District Santa Rosa City School District Sebastopol Unified School District Twin Hills Union School District West Side Union School District West Sonoma County Union High School District Windsor Unified School District Wright School District

Reach Charter School

Village Charter School

Kid Street Charter School

Sebastopol Independent Charter School

Cal Maritime in Vallejo

Continue to check back as this list may change.