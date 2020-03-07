LIST: Several events canceled across Bay Area amid coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As the coronavirus continues to spread across the Bay Area and worldwide, local city officials have canceled and postponed several events.

SAN FRANCISCO

The San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival has been postponed due to coronavirus restrictions imposed by the city and county of San Francisco

Livable City is officially canceling Sunday Streets Mission on March 8.

CITY OF SANTA CLARA

As of Friday, there are now 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County.

The County Public Health has recommended to postpone or cancelling mass gatherings and large community events. Here are actions the City is taking for Santa Clarans in response to COVID-19:

Santa Clara City Library has canceled all programs through Sunday, March 15 and extensions will be decided on a week to week basis.

The senior nutrition program will not be canceled, and the Senior Center will offer limited hours for the Senior Fitness Center. Santa Clara Senior Center has canceled all other programs through March 15 and extensions will be decided on a week to week basis.

The following events scheduled through March 15, including Family Movie Night, Showtime and Junior Olympics, are postponed for the time being and will likely be rescheduled for a later date. More events are subject to cancelation or postponement on a case-by-case basis. Updates will be made available on SantaClaraCA.gov.

The City plans to evaluate the status of these programs as well as events at Levi’s® Stadium on a weekly basis.

CITY OF SAN JOSE

Updated: Cancellations and/or Changes to City Services and/or Operations

Senior Meals Program: The City of San José’s Senior Nutrition Program will transition to a boxed to-go, pick-up format until further notice.

Grace Art and Wellness Programs at Northside Community Center: Temporarily cancelled until Thursday, March 12. This allows staff to modify the program space to ensure program participants can practice social distancing.

Pathways to Climate Smart Careers: The youth career fair that had been planned for Saturday, March 7, at the Fairmont San Jose, has been cancelled.

“Career Exploration Day at the City of San José” in conjunction with San Jose State University, was scheduled for March 11 in the City Hall Rotunda, but has been postponed until Fall 2020.

Rent Stabilization Program: the Community Workshop scheduled for March 12, 7:00-8:00 p.m. at Rosemary Elementary School has been cancelled.

Rooftop Solar Informational Meeting: San José Clean Energy has cancelled its meeting on Net Energy Metering (NEM) on March 16 at Edenvale Library. Customers may learn more about NEM by visiting our rooftop solar webpage, watching our virtual presentation, emailing customerservice@sanjosecleanenergy.org, or calling 833-432-2454.

Non-Essential Employee Travel: The City of San José is restricting all non-essential travel for employees until the end of April.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO

San Mateo County Health recently issued a statement strongly advising all non-essential gathering should be canceled, postponed or done remotely.

These upcoming events have been canceled:

The South San Francisco Women’s Conference, scheduled for Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Joseph A. Fernekes building.

The 18th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, scheduled for Sunday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the South San Francisco Conference Center

The 23rd annual Senior Health & Fitness Fair, scheduled for Friday, March 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Municipal Services Building

The library is also postponing all special library programs scheduled for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday as well as Monday.