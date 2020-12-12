List: Sonoma Co. campgrounds close due to stay-at-home order

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After Sonoma County adopted the new stay-at-home order, all regional park campgrounds will be closed and group programs canceled.

On Tuesday, Sonoma County Parks announced that the parks will be temporarily closed.

The county’s beaches, playgrounds, parks, and trails will remain open but visitors must follow COVID precautions.

With a new county-wide Stay-Home Order in place, all regional park campgrounds are closed and all group programs are cancelled. Other outdoor recreation is OK. Your beaches, playgrounds, parks and trails – with COVID precautions – remain open at this time. https://t.co/ABcMBKW5rK — Sonoma County Parks (@SonomaParks) December 11, 2020

The following is a list of each parks status: