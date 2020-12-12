List: Sonoma Co. campgrounds close due to stay-at-home order

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After Sonoma County adopted the new stay-at-home order, all regional park campgrounds will be closed and group programs canceled.
On Tuesday, Sonoma County Parks announced that the parks will be temporarily closed.
The county’s beaches, playgrounds, parks, and trails will remain open but visitors must follow COVID precautions.
The following is a list of each parks status:
- Andy’s Unity Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Group picnic area closed. Community garden open for food production.
- Arnold Field: Closed
- Bird Walk Coastal Access Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Black Point Coastal Access Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Bluff Top Coastal Access Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Cloverdale River Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Coastal Prairie Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Colgan Creek Trail: Park open.
- Crane Creek Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Disc golf limited to a single individual or to household groups.
- Del Rio Woods: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Doran Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Campground closed. Group picnic areas and group barbecue areas closed.
- Ernie Smith Community Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Foothill Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Forestville River Access: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Alcohol not allowed on beach. Charter bus access or drop-off/pick ups not allowed. Large group gatherings not allowed.
- Gualala Point Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Campground closed. Group picnic areas, visitor center closed.
- Guerneville River Park: Park open. Parking lot, restrooms closed. Open for walk-in, bike-in access only.
- Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Group picnic areas closed. Alcohol not allowed.
- Helen Putnam Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Hood Mountain Regional Park: Closed due to wildfire damage.
- Hudeman Slough Boat Launch: Park, parking lot open. Boat launch closed for repairs.
- Hunter Creek Trail: Park open.
- Joe Rodota Trail: Park, parking lot open. Sections may be closed for maintenance. Check the trail webpage.
- Kenwood Plaza Park: Park open. Group picnic areas closed.
- Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Larson Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Community garden open for food production.
- Maddux Ranch Regional Park: Park, restrooms open. Community garden open for food production.
- Mason’s Marina: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Maxwell Farms Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Group picnic areas closed.
- Moran Goodman Park: Park open.
- North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Occidental Community Center: Closed.
- Pebble Beach Coastal Access Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Pinnacle Gulch Coastal Access Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Ragle Ranch Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Group picnic areas closed.
- Riverfront Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Group picnic areas closed.
- Running Fence – Watson School: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Santa Rosa Creek Trail: Park open.
- Shaw Park: Park open.
- Shell Beach Coastal Access Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Shiloh Ranch Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Group picnic area closed.
- Shorttail Gulch Coastal Access Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Soda Springs Reserve: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Sonoma Valley Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Sport Fishing Center: Park partially open. Parking lot, restrooms open. Commercial sport fishing operators must comply with social distancing, face-covering and hygiene requirements.
- Spring Lake Regional Park: Park, parking lot open. Restrooms closed. Campground, swimming lagoon, group picnic areas and Environmental Discovery Center closed.
- Spud Point Marina: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Commercial sport fishing operators must comply with social distancing, face covering and hygiene requirements.
- Steelhead Beach Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Alcohol not allowed on beach. Charter bus access or drop off/pick ups not allowed. Large group gatherings not allowed.
- Stengel Beach Coastal Access Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Stillwater Cove Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Campground closed.
- Sunset Beach River Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Alcohol not allowed on beach. Charter bus access or drop off/pick ups not allowed. Large group gatherings not allowed.
- Taylor Mountain Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Disc golf limited to a single individual or to household groups.
- Tolay Lake Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Group picnic areas closed.
- Tom Schopflin Fields: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- Walk On Beach Coastal Access Trail: Park, parking lot, restrooms open.
- West County Regional Trail: Park, parking lot open (restrooms open in Graton). The trail is closed at Pajaro Lane for trail construction through Thursday, Dec. 17.
- Westside Regional Park: Park, parking lot, restrooms open. Campground closed.
- Wohler Bridge River Access: Park, parking lot open. Restrooms closed.