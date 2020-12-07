List: Stay-at-home orders in the Bay Area

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After Governor Gavin Newsom detailed plans for a regional stay-at-home order based on ICU capacity, some Bay Area counties decided to enact it early.

The stay-at-home order is triggered when a region’s total ICU bed capacity falls to 15%.

WHAT THE ORDER SHUTS DOWN:

  • Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds 
  • Indoor Recreational Facilities 
  • Hair Salons and Barbershops 
  • Personal Care Services 
  • Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums 
  • Movie Theaters 
  • Wineries 
  • Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries 
  • Family Entertainment Centers 
  • Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering 
  • Casinos 
  • Limited Services 
  • Live Audience Sports 
  • Amusement Parks

WHAT THE ORDER LIMITS:

  • Retail/shopping: Indoor capacity 20%
  • Hotels/lodging: Closed for non-essential stays
  • Outdoor recreation: No overnight stays, no food/drink/alcohol sales
  • Worship: Outdoor services only
  • Restaurants: Take-out only
  • Offices: Remote work only, unless not possible for critical infrastructure sectors
  • Sports games/entertainment: No live audience

School buildings that are already open to students are allowed to continue, but schools planning to open in-person will have to pause and continue distance learning.

As of Monday, the Bay Area is at 25.7% available capacity and five counties are enacting a stay-at-home order this week. Here’s where each Bay Area county stands:

Alameda

Stay-at-home order: Started December 7

ICU availability: 29.4%

Contra Costa

Stay-at-home order: Started December 6

ICU availability: 35.7%

Marin

Stay-at-home order: Starts December 8 at noon

ICU availability: 45%

San Francisco

Stay-at-home order: Started December 6

ICU availability: 23.6%

Santa Clara

Stay-at-home order: Started December 6

ICU availability: 10.5%

San Mateo

Stay-at-home order: No

ICU availability: 32.6%

Sonoma

Stay-at-home order: No

ICU availability: 21.1%

Solano

Stay-at-home order: No

ICU availability: 12.5%

Napa

Stay-at-home order: No

ICU availability: 47.8%

