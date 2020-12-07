List: Stay-at-home orders in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After Governor Gavin Newsom detailed plans for a regional stay-at-home order based on ICU capacity, some Bay Area counties decided to enact it early.

The stay-at-home order is triggered when a region’s total ICU bed capacity falls to 15%.

WHAT THE ORDER SHUTS DOWN:

Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Casinos

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

WHAT THE ORDER LIMITS:

Retail/shopping: Indoor capacity 20%

Hotels/lodging: Closed for non-essential stays

Outdoor recreation: No overnight stays, no food/drink/alcohol sales

Worship: Outdoor services only

Restaurants: Take-out only

Offices: Remote work only, unless not possible for critical infrastructure sectors

Sports games/entertainment: No live audience

School buildings that are already open to students are allowed to continue, but schools planning to open in-person will have to pause and continue distance learning.

As of Monday, the Bay Area is at 25.7% available capacity and five counties are enacting a stay-at-home order this week. Here’s where each Bay Area county stands:

Stay-at-home order: Started December 7

ICU availability: 29.4%

Stay-at-home order: Started December 6

ICU availability: 35.7%

Stay-at-home order: Starts December 8 at noon

ICU availability: 45%

Stay-at-home order: Started December 6

ICU availability: 23.6%

Stay-at-home order: Started December 6

ICU availability: 10.5%

Stay-at-home order: No

ICU availability: 32.6%

Stay-at-home order: No

ICU availability: 21.1%

Stay-at-home order: No

ICU availability: 12.5%

Stay-at-home order: No

ICU availability: 47.8%