List: Stay-at-home orders in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After Governor Gavin Newsom detailed plans for a regional stay-at-home order based on ICU capacity, some Bay Area counties decided to enact it early.
The stay-at-home order is triggered when a region’s total ICU bed capacity falls to 15%.
WHAT THE ORDER SHUTS DOWN:
- Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds
- Indoor Recreational Facilities
- Hair Salons and Barbershops
- Personal Care Services
- Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums
- Movie Theaters
- Wineries
- Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries
- Family Entertainment Centers
- Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering
- Casinos
- Limited Services
- Live Audience Sports
- Amusement Parks
WHAT THE ORDER LIMITS:
- Retail/shopping: Indoor capacity 20%
- Hotels/lodging: Closed for non-essential stays
- Outdoor recreation: No overnight stays, no food/drink/alcohol sales
- Worship: Outdoor services only
- Restaurants: Take-out only
- Offices: Remote work only, unless not possible for critical infrastructure sectors
- Sports games/entertainment: No live audience
School buildings that are already open to students are allowed to continue, but schools planning to open in-person will have to pause and continue distance learning.
As of Monday, the Bay Area is at 25.7% available capacity and five counties are enacting a stay-at-home order this week. Here’s where each Bay Area county stands:
Alameda
Stay-at-home order: Started December 7
ICU availability: 29.4%
Contra Costa
Stay-at-home order: Started December 6
ICU availability: 35.7%
Marin
Stay-at-home order: Starts December 8 at noon
ICU availability: 45%
San Francisco
Stay-at-home order: Started December 6
ICU availability: 23.6%
Santa Clara
Stay-at-home order: Started December 6
ICU availability: 10.5%
San Mateo
Stay-at-home order: No
ICU availability: 32.6%
Sonoma
Stay-at-home order: No
ICU availability: 21.1%
Solano
Stay-at-home order: No
ICU availability: 12.5%
Napa
Stay-at-home order: No
ICU availability: 47.8%