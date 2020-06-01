LIST: Target announces store closures after protests threaten employees’ safety

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Amid ongoing riots and looting of businesses nationwide in the wake of the death of George Floyd, Target announced the closure of several stores in response.

Target announced Sunday that the safety of its employees is a priority.

“We recognize the important role we play in helping our communities shop for the food, medicine and other essentials they need. We apologize for the inconvenience and will reopen our stores on their normally scheduled hours as soon as it is safe to do so,” the statement read.

The following stores are temporarily closed until further notice:

Broadway Oakland, CA

Buckhead South Atlanta, GA

South Loop Chicago, IL

Lake Street Minneapolis, MN (goal of opening in late 2020)

Uptown Minneapolis, MN

Washington Square W Philadelphia, PA

Target CEO Brian Cornell released a statement on Friday in support of the protests against police abuse against African Americans saying, “Target leaders are assembling community members, partners and local officials to help identify what more we Calif.n do together and what resources are required to help families, starting right here in Minnesota.”

The company announced that employees impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours, including COVID-19 premium pay, and –where it is possible – they will be able to work at other nearby Target locations.

