LIST: These Bay Area counties will reopen certain businesses Friday

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 31: A sign is posted in the window of a store on March 31, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Officials in seven San Francisco Bay Area counties announced on Monday plans to extend the shelter in place order until May 1 due to coronavirus concerns. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three Bay Area counties are entering California’s Stage 2 of allowing certain businesses to reopen on Friday.

Note: This list will change as new updates come in

Solano County

Beginning Friday, May 8, low-risk businesses in Solano County may reopen if they have implemented and maintain social distancing practices for reducing the spread of COVID19.

Certain businesses, organizations and activities, including retail establishments, manufacturing, pet grooming, florists, offices, and City/County local parks (except playgrounds, campgrounds and beaches), which pose a low-risk of COVID-19 transmission, can be modified to allow for social distancing and these may begin reopening on May 8.

All businesses, including those that are currently operating as essential businesses, will be required to develop and post the social distancing protocol describing how they will function to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“Residents have done a great job staying at home and when out in the community practicing social distancing in Solano County. People’s individual efforts have saved lives, enabled our hospitals to prepare to handle a surge of ill patients, and curbed the spread of coronavirus,” Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County Public Health Officer said. “As we move toward recovery and the opportunity to reopen businesses safely, in phases based on our county’s risk management best practices, it is crucial for community members to adhere to the public health guidelines and social distancing and to shelter at home if you are an at-risk individual.”

Businesses and activities under the medium-risk category, including hair and nail salons, restaurants, and massage therapy, among others, will need to meet specific criteria before they can begin operations that are still being developed by the State and the County. The strategy for minimizing risk and the timeline for reopening of medium-risk businesses are still being reviewed and will be discussed further with the Solano County Board of Supervisors at their meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m.

Businesses and activities under the high-risk category, including amusement parks, festivals and playgrounds, will continue to remain closed for the time being. Solano County Public Health will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and announce when high-risk activities may take place, depending on the incidence of COVID-19 in the community, hospital capacity and other health related indicators.

Sonoma County

The Sonoma County Health Officer changed the shelter-in-place order to reopen retail stores for curbside pickup and delivery, effective 12:01 a.m. on May 8, 2020.

These businesses include, but are not limited to bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores, music stores.

In addition, manufacturers that produce goods for essential businesses and retail stores may resume operations.

Stores and shopping malls will remain closed.

The Health Officer Amendment allows additional lesser-risk businesses to open based on a risk-assessment approach and implements Governor Newsom’s plan in Sonoma County.

Napa County

Napa County has changed its shelter-at-home order to reflect the State of California’s Stay At Home Order, allowing businesses to gradually reopen. During this gradual reopening period, Napa County is requiring residents and workers to wear face covering at all times while inside businesses, and in workplaces when six feet or physical distancing cannot be maintained between people.

Check back for updates

