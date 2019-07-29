LISTEN: Police radio traffic describes chaos as gunman opens fire at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY (KRON) – A mass shooting causes chaos on the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Three people, including a 6-year-old boy, were killed, and 15 others were injured.

The gunman was fatally shot by police.

Authorities early Monday released police radio traffic describing the chaotic scene as the gunman opened fire Sunday night.

Here is a log of some of the key moments during the incident. You can listen to the full video above:

7:48: “Active shooter”

8:24 “Active shooter at the Garlic Festival, head that way”

8:36 “Where are the shots coming from? Can you still hear them?”

9:30 “I’ve got one shooting victim at Miller and Uvas. I need one ambulance code 3”

10:10 ” (inaudible) X-ray one the subject is in camouflage and wearing a boonie hat”

10:55 “Looks like the subject may be in the creek … he’s wearing a camo hat camo uniform and he’s got a long rifle with a removable magazine”

16:57 “(inaudible) You have a second victim, they are performing CPR at Miller and Uvas…. I’ll find out where you can get the victims closest to us”

18:23 “Code 20 I need assets to the compound, specifically medical, we have several victims down in the police compound”

19:04 “We need to setup a triage … inside the police compound, the victims are coming here.”

24:30 “We’ll be working our way on foot through the creek and trail”

