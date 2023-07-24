(KRON) — An e-bike battery is believed to have sparked a fire in a Tenderloin apartment complex, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed to KRON4.

An apartment fire was reported to SFFD around 8 a.m. at 168 Hyde Street. Fire crews found two people at the scene, one suffered serious burns and the other had no major injuries, SFFD said.

One of the victims jumped out of the building to reach safety. The victim noticed that the fire was started by an e-bike that was charging at the apartment. The e-bike had a lithium battery, SFFD said.

It is important to be cautious when charging lithium batteries, and SFFD recommends that users always read through the recommendations for proper cables when charging.