(KRON) — A litter of seven 9-week-old puppies found in a broken shopping cart in Bay Point is now up for adoption, according to Contra Costa Animal Services.

(Contra Costa Animal Services)

The adoption center is located at 4800 Imhoff Place in Martinez. Adoptions are free through January minus a $25 license fee.

A full list of available pets can be found here.