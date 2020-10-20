LIVE: Funeral underway for SF firefighter killed in training accident

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A funeral and procession is underway Tuesday for the San Francisco firefighter-paramedic who was killed in a training accident earlier this month.

A private celebration of Jason Cortez‘s life will be held at 11 a.m. at Oracle Park. While the celebration is only for family and invited guests, an honor salute by members of the SFFD will follow the services.

>> WATCH IT LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW <<

Cortez will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.

Cortez was killed Oct. 7 during a training accident in San Francisco. The 42-year-old was a 13-year veteran with SFFD.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Latest Posts