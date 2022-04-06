SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Days after a mass shooting rocked downtown Sacramento, the city’s mayor will join a local chief prosecutor, state legislators and advocates to request that billions be invested in crime prevention measures.

A press conference held Wednesday morning on the steps of the State Library and Courts Building will feature Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, and Assembly members Miguel Santiago and Isaac Bryan. Watch the press conference live in this story starting at 10 a.m.

They’ll be joined by multiple organizations in their call for $3 billion in programs meant to curb crime in the state and make cash available for crime victims.

State lawmakers observed a moment of silence a day after people were killed and wounded in a shooting just blocks away from the Capitol.

The next day, a group of lawmakers and activists urged the State Legislature to support their efforts in the wake of the mass shooting that left six dead and a dozen others wounded. Three suspects have since been arrested and face gun-related charges.

Lawmakers in the State Senate Judiciary Committee heard those calls Tuesday and approved Senate Bill 1327. It’s a measure that will allow private citizens to sue makers, sellers and deliverers of illegal assault weapons and ghost guns.

Gun groups and legal gun owners were in opposition.

The bill will now head to the state Senate Public Safety Committee.