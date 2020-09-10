LIVE LOOK: Poor air quality across the Bay Area

BAY AREA (KRON) — We’re seeing poor air quality Thursday from the smoke blown over the Bay Area from wildfires in Northern California.

Wednesday, that smoky layer gave the Bay Area an eerie red-orange shadow, but air quality wasn’t as bad due to the layer being so up high.

That layer of smoke has been gradually descending down — making it hard to breathe all over the Bay Area Thursday. KRON4 was live from Marin County, Alameda County, and at the Bay Bridge for a live look at the fog.

Marin County

KRON4’s Sara Stinson shows us a view of Sausalito, where she says the air is deceiving. She says the air feels crisp and cool — and not smoky at all. However, purpleair.com is showing that “everyone may experience more serious health effects if they are exposed for 24 hours,” to the air in that area.

East Bay

In the East Bay, KRON4’s Reyna Harvey shows a sky tinged yellow. She says the usual people out for a run are nowhere to be found in Alameda County because it’s very unhealthy to be breathing outside Thursday.

How to protect yourself:

Wear a mask

Stay indoors

Reduce outdoor activities

Run an air purifier if you have one.

The poor air quality is bringing with it Fog Advisories around the Bay Area. If you’re out, drive slow and safely with headlights on.

