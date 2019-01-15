LIVE RADAR: Bay Area braces for series of storms prompting flood, mudslide concerns Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Brace yourselves, Bay Area!

A series of storms is making its way to the Bay, bringing with it several rounds of heavy rain, mountain snow, gusty winds, rough surf, and possible flooding through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

After just a few showers through the morning, rain will pick up early in the afternoon before tapering off again by the commute home later Tuesday.

Skies will offer a few showers through the evening and into Wednesday morning, before heavy rain arrives mid-afternoon, resulting in urban and small stream flooding.

High temperatures today and tomorrow will primarily peak in the 50's.

