Live results: San Francisco special election

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco voters are deciding on whether or not to recall three school board members.

The board has been under fire for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the renaming of schools and other matters.

Three San Francisco Unified School Board Commissioners are the targets for proponents of the recall.

It boils down to Tuesday being the last day for school board President Gabriela Lopez to defend the board’s decision to wait to return to in-person learning only after, she says, the conditions surrounding the pandemic made it safe to do so.

“The biggest issue is the number of families who still were not ready, who still feel fear in returning to school because there were different communities who experienced the pandemic in vastly different ways and those are the communities that I was representing the most,” Lopez said.

“I am a single parent with three children, so when I was sent home to quarantine, of course, my whole family became exposed, and that wasn’t cool,” Brandese Silas said.

Brandese Silas is an SFUSD parent who opposes the recall, largely because she believes the school board made the right decision to wait until they thought it was safe.

“One because there was no vaccine for anybody to be allowed. We were unaware of all of the side effects and the conditions that it would cause,” Silas said.

Elizabeth Kelly is also an SFUSD parent but she thinks the school board waited too long to reopen schools and impacted service for her son’s special education.

“So, for an entire year, we were left on our own without the special education support that he really needed,” Kelly said.

“When kids were in zoom school they fell behind academically and that hurt the underprivileged kids the most,” Autumn Looijen said.

The two people who started the yes recall the school board campaign, Autumn Looijen and Siva Raj, say the board waited too long to return students to in-person learning.

“San Francisco was the only top 25 school district not to bring middle and high school students back the whole of last year across the entire country. Even though we had one of the lowest COVID rates and I think that set all of our kids back, especially the disadvantaged kids falling the furthest behind,” Raj said.

School Board President Lopez says that race was also a key factor in how COVID impacted parents and students differently across the district.

“Race had an influence in our healthcare system. Who was able to stay at home, who wasn’t. Who was more at risk of getting COVID during a time when we were all responding the best way we could which was staying home and staying safe,” Lopez said.

Both sides say disadvantaged students are their primary focus. Ultimately, voters will have the final say.