Pleasanton police to release new information in ‘recent missing person case’

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) – The Pleasanton Police Department on Tuesday announced it is holding a joint press conference this afternoon to present new information regarding a “recent missing person case.”

The press conference will be held in front of the police department at 5 p.m.

KRON4’s Dan Thorn is on the way to gather more information.

The police department did not release any further details.

Recent missing person cases in Pleasanton include that of missing runner Philip Kreycik, who was last seen entering the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park last month. A search for Kreycik began July 10, with hundreds of volunteers and personnel searching for him over multiple weeks.

Over the weekend, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced it would be resuming the search for Kreycik.

The 37-year-old’s wife reported him missing. Authorities said they found his phone and wallet inside his car, parked by the Moller Ranch trailhead.

The father of two is in good health and is a part of a running club, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.