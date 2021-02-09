Who’s next for the COVID-19 vaccine in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax are speaking at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to give the latest update on COVID-19 response in the county.

This comes days after the county opened its second mass vaccination site at the Moscone Center.

Although California has opened up vaccination eligibility to more people, the county is only vaccinating frontline health care workers and people ages 65 and up due to supply.

However, by Feb. 24, San Francisco will open up eligibility for education and childcare workers, emergency service workers like police, and food and agricultural workers.

“We don’t have control of the supply but we have control of the locations,” that they can open citywide, Breed said.

As of Feb. 7, San Francisco is able to vaccinate an average of about 4,000 people per day.

We're ready to start vaccinating people in Phase 1B starting on Feb. 24th. This includes essential workers in food & agriculture sectors, educators & childcare professionals, & emergency service workers.



We're ready to keep ramping up as soon as we start receiving more vaccines. pic.twitter.com/jwwPkp1ydC — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 9, 2021

San Francisco is currently in the state’s Purple tier of reopening, which is the most restrictive. It allows for outdoor dining, outdoor gyms, personal services indoors with capacity limits and more.

Indoor religious services are open with a capacity limit of 25% after the California Supreme Court required the state to allow it.

Breed said the staff at the San Francisco Department of Public Health have been leaders making tough decisions that she has supported.

She said they cleared at least six public schools in the county that are deemed safe to open.

“We are prepared to do whatever it takes to support our school district with experts from the department of public health,” Breed said.

In terms of teachers who have concerns about returning to classrooms, Breed said “we support our educators, we want them to be safe… but we also know our children are broken.”

The city attorney filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco Unified School District last week in an effort to get them to reopen schools sooner.

On Tuesday, the lawsuit was expanded, adding further allegations:

Violating students’ right under the California Constitution to attend public school

Discriminating against students on the basis of wealth in violation of the California Constitution’s equal protection clause

Violating the state law that requires school districts to “offer in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible”

This is in addition to the original allegation by the city attorney Dennis Herrera that the school officials failed in their administerial duties.