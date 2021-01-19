San Francisco will run out of vaccines this week, mayor says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said Tuesday that the county is projected to run out of COVID-19 vaccines within two days.

The entire San Francisco system received 102,825 doses from the federal government, Breed said. There are more than 210,000 people in Tier 1A in San Francisco.

San Francisco residents can now get notified if they are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. However, due to the limited supply and vaccine prioritization, residents should expect months to pass before getting a notification.

“After you get a notification, you still need to make an appointment with your healthcare provider. Vaccine supply may still be limited with your healthcare provider. You may not be able to make an appointment right away,” according to the website.

The county now has a dashboard so you can check how many people have been vaccinated.

According to the dashboard, 6,347 people who live in San Francisco have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 0.7% of the county’s population. About 3.3% of the population has received at least one dose.

San Francisco is also allocating another $6 million in funds to provide a total of $10 million for the Right to Recover program, which provides $1285 to any worker who lives in San Francisco who tests positive for COVID-19, and anticipates experiencing financial hardship during their two-week quarantine or isolation, according to Breed.