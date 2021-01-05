San Francisco COVID update: Laguna Honda residents nearly 100% vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Dr. Grant Colfax on Tuesday held a news conference with an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Breed focused on the city’s vaccination efforts, particularly for the residents and staff of Laguna Honda Hospital.

In all the data and health metrics, it's easy to lose sight of the individuals who have been largely isolated in order to prevent an outbreak there.



For people like Bernadette Yee and Jasper Harris, this is the beginning of the end of this pandemic after months of sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/crby5nl5sQ — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 5, 2021

Dr. Edler with UCSF said they are vaccinating up to 1,100 people a day at UCSF.

However, Breed said while there is hope due to the vaccine, we still have to remain under severe restrictions. “We have currently no control over lifting most restrictions, like those related to outdoor dining or personal services,” Breed said.

San Francisco extended both its travel advisory and stay-at-home order, laying the expectation that the city would be closed past the anticipated Jan. 8 date.

“Staying home, as hard as it is, is keeping our already strained health system from being overwhelmed. It is saving lives,” Colfax said.

Dr. Colfax: SF Covid Cases and deaths increasing but rate is slowing @kron4news pic.twitter.com/IE7yVZApeQ — Dan Kerman (@DanKermanSF) January 5, 2021

Regarding the new UK strain of the coronavirus, Colfax confirmed on Tuesday that it has not yet been detected in San Francisco. However, he said he would not be surprised if or when it is detected in the Bay Area region.

Here are the latest ICU capacity numbers by California region:

Bay Area 7.9%

Northern California 30.0%

Greater Sacramento 12.1%

San Joaquin Valley 0%

Southern California 0%

The state’s death toll Monday topped 26,500 and confirmed cases neared 2.4 million since the pandemic began.

More than 22,000 COVID-19 patients are currently in California’s swamped hospitals.