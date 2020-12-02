LIVE NOW: Santa Clara County submits vaccine plan

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) -Officials in Santa Clara County are holding a press conference Wednesday addressing the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 11 a.m.

Live updates

Santa Clara County has submitted its official vaccine plan to the state of California.

County officials said they will get a limited supply like all other localities.

The first doses will be directed to people who are at highest risk, like first responders.

“We continue to be at risk of exceeding our hospital capacity,” the county said. As of Dec. 1, ICU occupancy in the hospitals serving the south and east part of San Jose was at 93%. The ICU units in other hospitals were at 84% capacity.

The hospitals in the hardest hit communities have the fewest beds for COVID-19 patients, the county said.

The county said its health officer Dr. Sara Cody and the rest of the health department has been trying to keep residents from traveling over the holidays. Addressing its new mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers, the county said it was to help contain spiraling chains of transmission.

It’s a broad mandate because it’s meant to keep people who already traveled from inadvertently spreading the disease, the county said.

“Just because you may test negative… all that means is you did not have detectable levels of the virus at that moment in time,” the county said.

Topics that will be addressed include COVID cases and hospitalization rates, quarantine, and vaccine distribution.

Earlier this week the county enacted a directive to local transit hubs, including San Jose International Airport, requiring returning travelers from a distance of 150-miles or more to self-quarantine for 14-days.

The county is also enacting the following restrictions:

Stores and other facilities – 10% indoor capacity

Grocery, pharmacy, drug stores – 25% capacity (access to food and medicine)

Outdoor gatherings – maximum 100 people. The State limits such gatherings to First Amendment protected activities, such as religious services or protests.

Professional, collegiate and youth sports prohibited unless the activity is outdoors and social distancing can be maintained at all times.

Hotels/lodging – Essential travel only, or to help with quarantine and isolation

The county’s latest coronavirus data shows a big spike in cases this month, close to 200 more cases than the previously recorded spike in July.