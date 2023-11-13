SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people rappelled down the side of the Transamerica Pyramid Monday shortly before noon. The people, who wore orange or red outfits, are part of an Oakland-based vertical dance group known as Bandaloop.

The incident is part of a permitted performance, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

“Do not be alarmed, enjoy the show!” SFPD tweeted.

KRON4 has reached out to the San Francisco Fire Department and SFPD for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.