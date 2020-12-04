LIVE: 5 Bay Area counties announce tighter COVID restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Health officials representing six Bay Area jurisdictions will hold a joint press conference at 1 p.m. Friday in response to the regional stay-at-home order ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Marin, and Alameda counties plus the city of Berkeley, will make a formal announcement that they will be “adopting the state’s stay-at-home order on an earlier timeline.”

California health officials on Thursday announced criteria for a regional stay-at-home order that is triggered by ICU capacities as COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations continue to rise.

California is divided into five regions: Northern California, Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley, and Southern California.

The counties that fall under the Bay Area region according to the state are Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.

The order will be triggered in a region if ICU capacity drops below 15%, and the region will have 48 hours to adopt the new order.

Below is the current available ICU capacity by region, based on actual numbers:

Bay Area 25.4%

Greater Sacramento 22%

Northern California 18.6%

San Joaquin Valley 19.7%

Southern California 20.6%

Regions that fall under the stay-at-home order mandate will be on lockdown for at least three weeks.

Gov. Newsom had said during Thursday’s briefing that the Bay Area could enact the stay-at-home order by mid-to-late December.

Here is the criteria that must be met for a region’s stay-at-home order to end:

1. End for a county in a region if the region’s ICU capacity projected out four weeks (from three weeks since the Stay-at-Home Order started) is above or equal to 15 percent. Each county in the region would be assigned to a tier based on the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

2. Remain in effect in a county if the region’s ICU capacity projected out four weeks (from three weeks since the Stay-at-Home Order started) is less than 15 percent. The order would remain in effect until the region’s ICU capacity meets criteria (1) above. This would be assessed on a weekly basis.

These new orders come as the Pfizer vaccine is starting to be distributed around the world. While the company has had to cut distribution in half due to supply chain issues, Britain and Bahrain are the first two countries to grant emergency-use authorization for the vaccine.