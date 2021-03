SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in San Francisco to hold a press conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The governor is going to announce his pick for the state’s attorney general.

No other details were immediately available.

Newsom’s presser comes just a few hours after San Francisco Mayor London Breed revealed a new safety plan in the city to help combat the rise in anti-Asian violence.

