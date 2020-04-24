Live updates: 49ers select defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw in 2020 NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 09: Javon Kinlaw #3 of the South Carolina Gamecocks warms up before their game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers selected Javon Kinlaw, with the 14th pick in the 1st round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 324 pound defensive tackle played at the University of South Carolina.

In 2016, Kinlaw received second-team junior college All-American honors following his performance at Jones County Junior College. He had a combined 26 tackles, 8.5 for loss and four sacks in nine games.

He reached his full potential when he transferred to the University of South Carolina. He really shined on the field during his senior year, when he earned first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC honors.

The 49ers and Buccaneers traded spots, so San Francisco slid back to 14.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch have made one message very clear this offseason: they want to keep as much of this 49ers team together as they can.

So it took many by surprise when the Niners traded DeForest Buckner, one of their veteran defensive tackles and leaders, to the Indianapolis Colts.

