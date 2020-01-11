Live Updates: 49ers lead Vikings 24-10 in NFC divisional playoff game

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The time has finally come. Playoff day, baby!

The San Francisco 49ers (13-3) host the Minnesota Vikings (11-6) at Levi’s Stadium.

Wasting no time, the 49ers quickly get on the board and score.

Jimmy G was 5/6 on his first drive of the game and was able to hit four different receivers.

49ers got the early 7-0 lead with 9:30 left in the 1st.

The following drive, the Vikings were able to respond.

Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs, who grabbed a 41-yd touchdown reception over Ahkello Witherspoon.

It’s early, but Witherspoon isn’t off to the greatest start. The cornerback was hit with a pass interference call on the same drive.

Tie game, 7-7 with 5:23 left in the 1st.

To start the 2nd quarter, the 49ers get a good drive going. But it ends when Deebo Samuel fumbled the ball.

Referees originally say it’s Vikings ball. After review, they reversed the call, San Francisco ball.

Capitalizing on the reversed call, the Niners score a TD to take the 14-7 lead with 7:10 left in the first half.

Samuel fought his way to the 1-yard line. Tevin Coleman finished the job and ran it in for a 49ers touchdown.

That's Tevin Coleman's first touchdown since Nov. 24th against the Packers. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) January 11, 2020

Minnesota’s Eric Kendricks picked off Jimmy G with less than three minutes left in the half.

After a Minnesota field goal, the score is 14-10 at the half.

A 35-yard field goal attempt was good for Robbie Gould to extend the 49ers lead to start the 2nd half. 17-10 in the 3rd.

Cousins tried to avoid throwing to Richard Sherman’s side… smart. But when he had to do it, we all figured out why. Sherman picked off Cousins.

The interception set the Niners up for another, yes another Tevin Coleman TD.

This is the first time Coleman's had more than 40 rushing yards since his 105-yd, 4 TD performance against Carolina on Oct. 27. — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) January 11, 2020

49ers up 24-10 with 4:54 left in the 3rd.

The winner will advance to the NFC Championship.

Go Niners!