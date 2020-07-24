Live Updates: Giants face rival Dodgers in season opener

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants Thursday to kickoff the 2020 MLB season.

The match up of the well-known rivalry, which usually fills stadiums with die-hard fans from each team, has fans cheering on their team from home this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nonetheless, the show must go on and the rivalry continues.

The Giants posted their opening day roster on Twitter earlier Thursday.

Just hours before the game, the Dodgers announced pitcher Clayton Kershaw was scratched from the line up with a bad back. He is being replaced by 22-year-old right-hander Dustin May, who will become the first Dodgers rookie to start on opening day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

Happy Opening Day!

