Live updates: Warriors lead Lakers

1st half
The Warriors lead the Lakers 55 to 42 after Curry hit a three before the half.
Curry led the scoreboard for the Dubs with 15 points. He also had four rebounds and two assists at the half.
Juan Toscano-Anderson had eight points off the bench, along with five rebounds.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis shot a combined 15.8% (3-19) in the 1st half, their worst FG % in a half since becoming teammates, according to ESPN Stats Info.
____
LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors Wednesday to compete for the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.
The starting five for the Warriors are: Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Kent Bazemore and Steph Curry.
Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Lakers consists of: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dennis Schröder.
The winner will advance straight to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh overall seed.
Be sure to follow KRON4 News on Twitter for live game updates.