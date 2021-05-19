Live updates: Warriors lead Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Juan Toscano-Anderson #95, Jordan Poole #3, and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors high-five during the first half of an NBA Tournament Play-In game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on May 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

1st half

The Warriors lead the Lakers 55 to 42 after Curry hit a three before the half.

Curry led the scoreboard for the Dubs with 15 points. He also had four rebounds and two assists at the half.

Juan Toscano-Anderson had eight points off the bench, along with five rebounds.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis shot a combined 15.8% (3-19) in the 1st half, their worst FG % in a half since becoming teammates, according to ESPN Stats Info.

____

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors Wednesday to compete for the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The starting five for the Warriors are: Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Kent Bazemore and Steph Curry.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Lakers consists of: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dennis Schröder.

The winner will advance straight to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh overall seed.

Be sure to follow KRON4 News on Twitter for live game updates.