Livermore activates water restrictions amid drought

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – As drought conditions continue, Livermore is working to conserve water.

Effective immediately, the city has started stricter water restrictions for stage 2 in the Water Shortage Emergency.

The City Council activated stage 2 on Monday, September 27 — It will be in place until water levels recover.

If the drought conditions worsen, however, the city will initiate more restrictions.

California began permanent water restrictions in 2017 to prevent water waste. This is applicable whether the state is in a drought or not.

Stage 2 restrictions are as follows:

All landscaping throughout the City of Livermore may now only be watered a maximum of three times per week. If your property has an odd numbered street address, you may only water on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If your property has an even numbered street address, you may only water on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. No watering is allowed on Sundays.

Sprinkler irrigation is only allowed after 6:00 p.m. or before 9:00 a.m. on approved watering days.

Watering is allowed at any time on your approved watering days if you use a hose with an automatic shut-off nozzle, a hand-held container like a watering can, or a drip irrigation system.

If you are looking to report water waste, you can contact Cal Water by calling (925) 447-4900 or fill out an online form.

For more information, you can visit the city of Livermore website.