LIVERMORE, Calif. (BCN) — Livermore officials asked residents Tuesday to prepare for the major storm hitting the area on Wednesday.

Livermore was hit hard by last week’s event, with police asking residents on Sunday to stay away from Arroyo Mocho creek and trail as the California Department of Water Resources released water from the Del Valle Dam at a rate of 500 cubic feet per second. State officials said the dam was not at risk Sunday.

But, with another round of heavy rain on the way Wednesday, local officials ask that residents who may need sandbags get them before the storm arrives, at the following locations (people should bring their own shovels):

Maintenance service center, at:

3500 Robertson Park Road

Fire Station 6, at 4550 East Ave.

Fire Station 8 at 5750 Scenic Ave.

Zone 7 Water Agency at 100 North Canyons Parkway (pre-filled sandbags are available and there’s a limit of six bags per household)

Police also asked people to clear any debris from storm drains in their neighborhood and to stay away from the creeks, arroyos and adjacent trails as soils are already saturated and rapid rises in creeks and streams may cause severe flooding.

High wind gusts and downed trees may cause power outages. People should check food and water supplies, batteries, phone chargers, and medications.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Livermore police ask people not to drive through flooded waters. First responders spent much of the past weekend helping stranded motorists.

For more information on storm preparedness with resources and important phone numbers, people can go to https://www.LivermoreCA.gov/Storm.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.