LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – On this Memorial Day, members of the Livermore community are chipping in to help a Navy veteran who lost his home and most of his possessions in a fire. Ronald Weber, 67, and his dog, Buddy, managed to make it out as his RV went up in flames.

Weber’s home now looks blackened, melted and destroyed by fire. His RV was parked outside the Lowe’s on first street in Livermore. When Weber turned it on, there was a popping noise, then smoke and flames.

Dwayne Woods was leaving Lowe’s on Friday around 1:00 p.m. when he saw firefighters putting out the RV fire. Woods lives nearby. He hadn’t met Weber yet, but he knew of him.

Weber lost all of his possessions, including cherished family photos, but he did gain a friend. Woods has started fundraising to help Weber get back on his feet.

“It’s off the charts what people are doing,” Woods said. “We actually had a motorhome donated.”

The people that donated the new home want to remain anonymous, but before hearing Weber’s story, they were going to sell it for $10,000.

KRON4 asked Weber where he would be if he didn’t have the support of the community and his new friend, Woods, over the last few days.

“I would be in the street and that’s not where I want to be.”

To donate to Weber’s GoFundMe, click HERE.