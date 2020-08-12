Livermore daycare now accepting school-aged kids as parents scramble during pandemic

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – Daycare is no longer just for infants and toddlers. In Alameda County, providers say they’re now accepting school-aged kids.

This as parents scramble to find safe places to send their students on school days for supervised distance learning.

Shruti Agarwal says her home business, Shruti’s Family Daycare in Livermore, has continued operating throughout the pandemic.

But over the year, most of her family’s stopped showing up.

“80, 90-percent — everything went down,” Agarwal said.

She typically cares for kids ranging between six months and seven years old, the age of her second grade son.

But late last year, the state granted Agarwal an updated license granting an expansion of her business allowing up to a dozen kids to receive care at a time.

Now, she’s reaching out to families with students up to 13 years old.

“I know with schools closing down right now, it’s next to impossible for parents to find the right place,” Agarwal said.

As president of the Valley Family Childcare Association representing daycare centers throughout Alameda County, Shruti says she knows there’s a desperate need for teenage supervision.

She says families are just hesitant to leave their kids around others during the pandemic.

“If parents just put a little trust on their providers, and send their kids back in, they can work more effectively then what they are doing right now, juggling two jobs together,” Agarwal said.

Shruti says temperature checks are mandatory for anyone entering the house.

Kids three years of age and older are required to wear face coverings when they can’t be six feet apart and toys are cleaned regularly.

Just a few of the steps she’s taking to keep all of the young people healthy that she welcomes into her home.

Latest Stories: