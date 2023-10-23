(KRON) — A Livermore gun store owner shot a Redwood City man to death when he allegedly attempted to steal a firearm from the store, according to police. So far, it appears that the shooting was “a case of self-defense,” and the store owner will not be arrested for any crimes, the Livermore Police Department wrote Monday.

The would-be robber was suffering from a lethal gunshot wound when police officers arrived at East Bay Firearms, located at 4049 First Street. Paramedics pronounced the 28-year-old man deceased at the scene.

LPD said the man had entered the store just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday and acted “suspicious.” He was wearing a mask, gloves, and a hood pulled over his head. “According to witness statements, he then attempted to rob the gun store by taking a firearm while armed with a hammer,” police wrote.

Five customers were inside the store at the time.

“The gun store owner fired two rounds fatally wounding the man. The gun store owner is cooperating with the investigation and is not a suspect in a crime at this time. At this stage in the investigation, it appears that this was a case of self-defense,” the Livermore Police Department wrote.

The gun store owner’s name was not released by law enforcement on Monday.

East Bay Firearms’ website states, “East Bay firearms is a family-owned full service licensed FFL dealer and firearms retailer. We are located in the heart of Livermore. We specialize in providing sales and advice to first time gun buyers as well as experienced shooters.”

Livermore Police’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is continuing the investigation and detectives are following up on leads. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau will release the man’s name after his family is notified of his death.