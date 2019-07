LIVERMORE (KRON) – The Livermore City Council voted to ban flavored tobacco and e-cigarette sales, but there’s an exemption for premium tobacco products.

The City Council says they did not want to push any premium tobacco businesses out of the city.

A number of Bay Area cities have already done so.

San Francisco recently banned the sales of e-cigarettes.

But Livermore will become the first city in the Tri-Valley to ban the sale of flavored tobacco.

The law takes effect in 30 days.