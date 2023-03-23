The recovered Little League gear from a burglary in Livermore. (Photo: Livermore Police Department)

(KRON) — With the spring season comes the Little League Baseball season. But a burglary at the Granada Little League fields set the team in Livermore off to a rocky start.

On Wednesday, March 15, Livermore police officers responded to a burglary at the field on Murdell Lane where league organizers reported about $3,500 worth of stolen gear from the umpire storage shed.

The next day, March 16, a Livermore Police School Resource Officer took a report from a student about a stolen electric bike that the student said they left in a bike storage on campus valued at $2,400.

The recovered Little League gear from a burglary in Livermore. (Photo: Livermore Police Department)

The recovered Little League gear from a burglary in Livermore. (Photo: Livermore Police Department)

The recovered Little League gear from a burglary in Livermore. (Photo: Livermore Police Department)

The recovered electric bike from a burglary in Livermore. (Photo: Livermore Police Department)

Livermore police were able to identify the suspect in surveillance footage as Livermore resident Jared Moynahan, 29. Officials said Moynahan has an extensive criminal history and is a known alleged felon. He was out on bail on two counts of felony possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Monday, police conducted a search warrant for Moynahan’s home in south Livermore where officers said they found most of the stolen Little League equipment, the student’s e-bike and other stolen property. Officers arrested Moynahan on Wednesday at a different home in Livermore.

KRON On is streaming live news now

During a search of the second home, police said they found more stolen property from multiple victims including two scooters, three Ring doorbell cameras and a credit card. Officers said some of the property was stolen during a previous vehicle burglary.

Moynahan is being held on a no-bail Ramey Warrant and faces several charges including grand theft, possession of stolen property, burglary and felony possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information can call the Livermore Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.