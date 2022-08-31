SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested on Aug. 19 in connection to a child exploitation investigation, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a news release Wednesday. An SFPD investigation determined the subject had been extorting victims, including minors, for sexually explicit videos and images through social media apps.

The subject was identified as 22-year-old Livermore resident Aidan Worley. He went by the name “Jack Lucas” on social media and extorted at least one female victim for nude images, nude videos and sexually explicit calls, the release said.

SFPD exercised a search warrant on the 400 block of Ann Court in Livermore where Worley was then taken into custody without further incident. Authorities seized multiple electronic devices as evidence.

Worley was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the following charges:

Communicating with a minor to produce child pornography

Sending harmful matter to a child with the intent to seduce

Sending sexual messages to a child

Use or coerce a minor to appear in child pornography

Extortion

Possession of child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

Annoy or molest a child

KRON On is streaming news live now

According to Worley’s LinkedIn, he was attending Grand Canyon University in Arizona.

Police say if you may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Worley, you are encouraged to contact SFPD’s Special Victims Unit at (415) 553-9225.

Worley’s mugshot will not be released by SFPD. The department announced in 2020 that it would stop releasing mugshots — citing racial bias.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.