Livermore man charged in 1997 sex assaults

DUBLIN (KRON) – The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Monday announced it has filed multiple felony sexual assault charges against a Livermore man based on crimes he committed against two women in 1997.

The first attack happened on May 6, 1997, when the man – Gregory Paul Vien – attacked a woman as she walked to BART after work, dragging her to a secluded area and sexually assaulting her in Union City.

The second attack happened on Sept. 7, 1997 when Vien sexually assaulted another woman as she was walking home near Livermore High School.

In both crimes, police were able to collect DNA samples from the victim’s clothing and crime scene.

Both samples matched each other, which connected the same person to both assaults, officials said.

Through a genetic genealogical search, additional leads developed this year that ultimately led to Vien’s identification and arrest for both crimes.

Vien is due back in court on Nov. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livermore Police Department at 925-580-9585.

