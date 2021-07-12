Livermore man dies from injuries after hit-and-run crash

A Livermore man died roughly one week after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision while walking along Peralta Boulevard, Fremont police said Monday.

Allen Kwok Keung Sham, 69, died Wednesday from injuries suffered in the collision, which occurred between 10:15 p.m. and 10:25 p.m. on June 30, according to investigators with the Fremont Police Department.

The preliminary investigation into the collision found that Sham was walking west along Peralta Boulevard when a vehicle struck him from behind.

The vehicle stopped momentarily and then turned onto Dusterberry Way, according to investigators. The suspect driver did not attempt to check on Sham or determine if he had been injured.

The suspect vehicle remains at large, according to investigators, and is described as a dark-colored sedan with potential moderate damage to its front bumper, front hood or windshield.

Sham represents the sixth fatal traffic collision in Fremont this year.

People with information about the vehicle or driver who struck Sham are advised to contact Officer Vince Montojo with the Fremont Police Traffic Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6800 or at vmontojo@fremont.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting “TIP FREMONTPD” to 888-777 or at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.