(KRON) — A Livermore man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday, the Livermore Police Department said.

LPD responded to North Mines Road and Shirley Way at 4:50 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Police learned the motorcycle was going north on North Mines Road when an SUV turning onto Shirley Way struck it.

The motorcycle driver, a Livermore resident in his 30s, died at the scene.

The driver of the car, a Livermore woman in her 60s, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. Police believe she did not see the motorcycle and thus did not yield to it. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Mines Road from East Avenue to Dana Circle and Shirley Way between Hollice Lane and Mines Road were closed for a period of time Tuesday evening due to the crash.