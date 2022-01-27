Livermore PD arrest man for possessing nearly 4 ounces of black-tar heroin

Man arrested for possession of nearly 4-ounces of Black Tar Heroin. (Livermore Police Department)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 56-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in Livermore after an officer found nearly four ounces of black-tar heroin in his car, according to police.

The man is a Lathrop resident on probation in Alameda County, which prompted an officer to search his car that was out of place and driving through a closed auto dealership.

The driver claimed the heroin was for personal use, but the drugs were packaged in for sales, authorities said.

The man also had ID cards that were not his. Police did not release the man’s identity.

Police say the man was arrested for possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell, misappropriation of lost property, and probation violation.

The man was taken to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.