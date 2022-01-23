Livermore police arrest man suspected of attacks on women joggers

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

LIVERMORE (BCN) – Livermore police have arrested a man on sexual battery charges in connection with several attacks on women jogging on Vasco Road near East Avenue.

Willie Richardson, 35, was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday. In a search of his home, police said in a statement, they recovered evidence linking Richardson to the assaults, which were first reported Dec. 5.

Police said the suspect, dressed in black and wearing a mask, would approach women running alone in the morning hours between 9 and 10 a.m. and grope them from behind. No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News