SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A parolee who was wearing an ankle monitor when he allegedly violently attacked and robbed two women earlier this year should get a tougher sentence according to Livermore’s police chief. On Monday, Livermore PD Chief Jeramy Young penned an open letter to Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price requesting sentencing enhancements for Colby Berry.

Berry, a 21-year-old parolee, was released from state prison, ordered to wear an ankle monitor, and to obey all laws when he committed the two attacks. He had also been assigned a probation officer at the time.

On May 21, Livermore PD got 911 calls reporting a man attacking women and trying to steal their purses in the parking lot of Arroyo Shopping Center. Berry tried to grab one woman’s purse and violently attacked her. She fought back, police said.

He then attacked a second woman and stole her purse at gunpoint.

Police identified Berry as the suspect through evidence and witness statements. His ankle monitor also tied him to the location of the robberies when they occurred.

In his letter, Chief Young asks that sentencing enhancements be filed against Berry including firearm enhancements and career criminal enhancements.

“His history of violence involving firearms, general disregard for the law, callousness toward members of our community, and the unlawful use of a firearm justify the use of enhancements as necessary tools to safeguard the public against an individual who poses a clear danger to their safety,” Young said.

DA Price released a video statement on Monday, saying her office was “evaluating whether an enhancement was necessary to protect public safety.”

“Overusing enhancements has led to Alameda County having the fifth largest county jail in the world,” Price said in her statement.

Since assuming office earlier this year, Price has repeatedly come under criticism for what opponents say is an over-lenient approach to crime. Currently, there is an effort to get her recalled underway.