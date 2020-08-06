Livermore police identify 4 women wanted for questioning in suspicious death of 24-year-old

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Livermore police have identified four women wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of a 24-year-old man.

Earlier this week, the Livermore Police Department asked the public for help in identifying the four women. On Thursday, the department released an update stating they have identified the women.

The family of 24-year-old Vincent Naples is looking for answers after Naples was found dead in a Livermore hotel.

***Update: Thank you for doing your part in sharing this information. With the help of the community, we have been able to identify these four females. Please understand this is an ongoing investigation.*** — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) August 6, 2020

Family members say Naples was a responsible man, never made trouble, worked full-time and loved his 4-year-old daughter unconditionally.

“His daughter was number one for him,” Jose Chavez Sr., Vincent’s grandpa, said. “His finances, he always took care of it. Everything on his own.”

On May 24, during a welfare check at the SenS Extended-Stay Residence on Airway Boulevard, Livermore police say Naples was discovered life-less in a room.

Police say the four women may be able to shed more light on what happened.

Police say Naples’ death is considered suspicious based on his age and the surrounding circumstances. But investigators have yet to elaborate on what those surrounding circumstances were.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau says Naples ultimately died from a drug overdose, but his family says it’s out of character for the former club soccer player who was dedicated to his family.

A GoFundMe has been created for Vincent Naples’ daughter Sophia Riley.

Latest News Headlines: