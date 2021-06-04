Livermore police officer attacked during traffic stop

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A Livermore police officer was attacked during a traffic stop Friday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., a Livermore police officer on a motorcycle stopped a car for a vehicle code violation.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road on northbound Isabel Avenue between I-580 and Portola Avenue.

As the LPD officer was getting off his motorcycle, the suspect quickly reversed his truck directly at the officer and his motorcycle.

Tire skid marks were left on the roadway.

The officer was forced to jump from his motorcycle to a lane with incoming traffic, barely escaping the attack and potentially being struck by incoming traffic.

The suspect then backed his truck over the officer’s motorcycle and fled the scene.

The officer’s motorcycle was so significantly damaged that it was eventually disabled.

Additional Livermore police officers responded to the scene to assist the officer and pursued the suspect vehicle as it was fleeing.

Police ultimately canceled the vehicle pursuit due to safety concerns for the public and officers involved.

The suspect and the suspect vehicle are currently outstanding.

The LPD officer who was attacked sustained injuries, which he was treated for and released.

“This act of violence against our officer is absolutely unacceptable. Our officers put their lives on the line for our community and an attack on an officer is an attack on our community. We will work tirelessly to bring this offender to justice,” Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young said.

The Livermore Police Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding this assault to contact police at (925) 371-4790.